Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 21:45

SLFP to fully support the president to secure 2/3rds majority

Sri Lanka Freedom Party Central Committee has decided to support President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the forthcoming General Elections.

Accordingly, the SLFP will work together towards obtaining a two-thirds majority in the parliament.

An SLFP Central Committee meeting was held, headed by Chairman, former President Maithripala Sirisena, at 7 pm yesterday.