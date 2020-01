Friday, 17 January 2020 - 9:03

The Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, Major General Nirmal Dharmaratne who made a successful jump from a height of 14,500 feet using a parachute managed to set a South Asian record.

As the most senior parachute officer of the Sri Lanka Army, he became the first senior military officer in South Asia to complete 200 jumps.

Maj. Gen. Nirmal Dharmaratne made his parachute jump from a height of 14,500 feet from Melbourne, Australia.