The+Indonesian+Lion+Air+passenger+diagnosed+with+influenza

Friday, 17 January 2020 - 9:04

I.D.H. Hospital sources state that investigations have revealed that the foreigner who was receiving treatment at the base hospital had contracted influenza.

A Lion Air plane landed at Katunayake airport recently after two passengers fell ill. They were pronounced dead on landing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the bodies of the two passengers who were killed was sent to Indonesia.

In the meantime, another foreigner who was on the same plane was admitted to the Negombo Hospital due to fever and was later taken to I.D.H. Hospital for further treatment.

After being diagnosed with an unidentified fever, his blood and phlegm samples were sent to the Medical Research Institute in Borella.

Based on the investigations carried out he has been diagnosed for influenza fever.