Petition of Rohana Wijeweera's wife dismissed

Friday, 17 January 2020 - 9:04

The Supreme Court yesterday rejected the petition filed by Chitrangani Wijeweera, the wife of the former JVP leader Rohana Wijeweera requesting an order to demand the government to produce the missing Rohana Wijeweera to court.

The Supreme Court rejected the petition filed by her, challenging the order given from the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal last year ordered the dismissal of the petition since the petitioner failed to present reasonable grounds to proceed. The Supreme Court yesterday ruled that there was no error in the order given by the Court of Appeal.