Rajitha+to+appear+before+courts+today

Friday, 17 January 2020 - 8:20

The revision application filed by the Attorney General against the order issued by the Colombo chief magistrate, granting bail to MP Rajitha Senaratne, is to be considered today.

Accordingly, the High court had issued notice to MP Rajitha Senaratne to appear before courts today.

MP Rajitha Senaratne was arrested at Lanka hospitals in Narahenpita on the 27th of December with regard to the controversial white van media briefing.

Colombo chief magistrate, Lanka Jayaratne granted bail to the MP on the 30th of December, and MP Rajitha Senaratne left Lanka hospitals, last Tuesday.

He also provided a statement to the CID later on