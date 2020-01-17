Selection meeting for UNP Leader ends, with the final decision postponed to next Friday - Several MPs avoid the facing the media

Friday, 17 January 2020 - 8:21

The UNP MPs meeting held yesterday in order to take a final decision on the party leadership, was inconclusive.

Further it has been reported that a meeting was scheduled to be held with UNP leader Ranil Wickramasinghe, Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

The MPs meeting commenced at the Sirikota party headquarters last afternoon.

A final decision on the leadership was not arrived at during the meeting which continued for nearly 3 hours, and many MPs refrained from expressing their views to the media upon its conclusion.

Meanwhile, after party leader Ranil Wickramasinghe left the premises following the meeting, the group of MPs had held an election as well.