Friday, 17 January 2020 - 9:49

Suspect arrested with a stock of foreign cigarettes at the airport

A person has been arrested at the Katunayake airport for illegally carrying in foreign cigarettes to the country.

The customs inspected the suspect’s bags when he arrived from Dubai this morning and confiscated a consignment of 10,800 illegal cigarettes valued at Rs 650,000.

The suspect is a 26-year-old resident of Paranthan, Kilinochchi.