Man+killed+in+an+accident+in+Anuradhapura

Friday, 17 January 2020 - 9:49

One person was killed in a road accident in the Kahatagasdigiliya-Ranpathwila area on the Puttalam - Trincomalee road. The accident occurred last night in Puttalam when a motorcycle collided with a jeep travelling towards Anuradhapura.

The motorcyclist, his wife and daughter have been admitted to the Kahatagasdigiliya Hospital with serious injuries.

Police stated that the 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed in the accident.

His wife and daughter were taken to the Anuradhapura hospital for further treatment.

Minister of Environment and Wildlife Resources, Land and Land Development, S.M. Chandrasiri has travelled in the jeep and the driver who had had been injured was rushed to the Anuradhapura hospital.