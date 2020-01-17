HiruNews
Friday, 17 January 2020 - 9:50
European Union delegation meets the Governor of the Northern Province
European Union delegation has met the Governor of the Northern Province P.S.M. Charles. The meeting took place at the Northern Province Governor's Office yesterday. The Hiru correspondent stated that they discussed the current security situation in the area and the living conditions of the people.

The European Union representatives have also inquired from the governor regarding the development activities carried out in the Northern Province with the assistance of the European Union.

After the discussion, the European Union delegation had a discussion with the Secretary of the Northern Province.
