Friday, 17 January 2020 - 9:50

Special inspection by the Vavuniya Traffic Police - 36 persons charged for traffic offenses

The Vavuniya Police Traffic Unit has conducted a special search operation in the Vavuniya town.

The police stated that 36 persons who had violated various traffic offenses were charged during this special search operation conducted yesterday (16).

The suspects are to be produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate.