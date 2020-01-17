Home
Friday, 17 January 2020 - 9:48
MP Rajitha Senaratne appears before Colombo High Court
MP Rajitha Senaratne appears before Colombo High Court as notice issued against him over revision application by AG against granting bail.
Magistrate Dhammika Hemapala Interdicted
Friday, 17 January 2020 - 5:52
International News
Russian government resigns as Vladimir Putin plans future
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:35
Russia's government has resigned, hours after President Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping...
At Least 57 Killed by Avalanches in Pakistan
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 15:53
At least 57 peoples were killed and several others missing after avalanches in Pakistan...
Philippines volcano: Thousands evacuated as Taal spews ash
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:31
A volcano in the Philippines has emitted a giant plume of ash, prompting authorities to...
Protesters condemn 'lies' on downed jet
Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:29
Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets in Iran's capital, Tehran, to vent anger...
Dubai airport flights delayed, canceled due to heavy rain
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 18:57
Flights at Dubai International Airport would be delayed on Saturday with some cancellations...
US and China sign deal to ease trade war
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:37
Legal action against companies and institutions which do not pass on the benefit of reduced taxes
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 12:58
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran after missile attacks in Iraq
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:35
Plunging US imports push trade deficit to 3-year low in November
Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:44
Grace Period for SME Loans
Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 17:39
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The...
Sri Lankan Cricket Team leaves for Zimbabwe
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:54
BCB get government clearance only for T20Is in Pakistan
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:43
Malinga ready to quit
Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 13:10
Malinga laments another abject batting show
Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:44
India clinches series 2 nil by beating SL by 78 runs in 3rd T20 yesterday
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:45
Rocky Johnson has died
Sir Elton John is 'supporting' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:36
Queen and Prince Harry to hold talks over Sussexes' future
Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:42
Neil Peart: Rush drummer dies aged 67 after cancer battle
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:41
Dolly Parton to record music to be released after her death
Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:42
Rod Stewart, son Sean allegedly involved in New Year’s Eve altercation with resort employee, report says
Sunday, 05 January 2020 - 6:44
