Friday, 17 January 2020 - 10:27

An employee of a tourist hotel in Koggala electrocuted

An employee of a tourist hotel in Koggala has died of electrocution. Police said the worker was electrocuted yesterday while cleaning the hotel's swimming pool.

He died on admission to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital. The victim was a 49-year-old resident of the Habaraduwa area.