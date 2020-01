Friday, 17 January 2020 - 11:52

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that the water supply to several areas in Colombo will be disrupted for 22 hours from 9.00 am tomorrow due to an annual maintenance work of the Ambatale water treatment plant.

Issuing a statement, they stated that the water cut will be imposed in Colombo, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Kotte and Kaduwela Municipal Council areas, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa Urban Council and Kotikawatta - Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabhas.