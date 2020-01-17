Remanded+Ranjan+Ramanayake+produced+before+Nugegoda+Magistrate

Friday, 17 January 2020 - 11:35

Remanded MP Ranjan Ramanayake was produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate court with regard to the case in connection with possessing of an illegal firearm, live bullets, voice recordings, CDs, DVDs, and laptops today.

The illegal items were discovered from the MP’s residence in Madiwala on January 4th.

Later, he was bailed out by Nugegoda Additional Magistrate HUK Pelpola and imposed a travel ban on the suspect.

In addition, a government analyst’s report has also been called with regard to the seized items.

At the same time, Additional Magistrate Pelpola ordered the Colombo Crime Division on January 8to submit a detailed report on the illegal firearm, live bullets, voice recordings, and other items to the court.