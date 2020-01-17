Request+to+set+up+an+authority+to+regulate+three+wheelers

Friday, 17 January 2020 - 12:46

Representatives of the Three-Wheeler Trade Unions have requested Transport Management Services Minister Mahinda Amaraweera to take steps to establish a three-wheeler regulating authority at the provincial level to regulate three wheelers engaged in passenger transport in Sri Lanka.

The proposal was presented during a discussion held at the Ministry of Transport yesterday (16).

Establishment of a three-wheeler regulatory authority at the provincial level, preparation of an official uniform based on the three-wheeler driver's suggestion and desires; maintaining the leasing interest rates without increasing, Identifying prevailing institutions and individuals engaged in the profession and taking steps to register full time three wheeler workers and several other positive factors such as deciding on the age limit for driving has been discussed at this meeting.

Even though there are over 1.3 million three wheelers registered in the country at present, there are only 800,000 three wheelers operating as a passenger transport service.

The three-wheeler professionals have pointed out to the Minister that 300,000 members of these families are dependent on their income.

The Minister further stated that the decision will be taken at the request of the three-wheeler drivers.

The Minister also requested the members of the three-wheeler trade unions to urge them to pay more attention to following road rules.

The Hon. Minister pointed out that some of those who are engaged in high income three-wheeler industry are behaving in a manner that is unethical and unruly. He has requested the trade unions to discuss this matter and inform the government regarding suitable action that could be taken for this matter.