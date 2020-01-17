Friday, 17 January 2020 - 13:19

To the astonishment of all who watched, Police official dog Benny catches suspects after chasing him for 11.5km.

A police dog has chased a suspect for 11.5 km in the Ethimalai area and caught the suspect who had stolen money.

The suspect has been correctly identified by the police official dog Benny.

The police had commenced an investigation based on information received by the police that a person had stolen a sum of Rs.150,000 from house in Gemunupura Ethimale.

Police have deployed the dog, Benny, for the investigation, and he has gone to a house about 11.5 km from where the robbery occurred and slept next to the stolen suspect’s chair.

The police arrested the suspect and further investigations have revealed that the money had been stolen while the residents had gone to school.

The suspect is to be produced before the Siyambalanduwa Magistrate's Court while the Athimalei Police are conducting further investigations.

The incident is given below;