Sri+Lankan+woman+dies+in+road+accident+in+Abu+Dhabi

Friday, 17 January 2020 - 13:38

A Sri Lankan woman was killed in a road accident on the Al Raha coastal road of Abu Dhabi.

Foreign media reports that 6 people, including her, were killed in the accident where a bus has collided with a lorry yesterday.

The driver of the bus a Pakistani National was also killed in the accident, while the other victims were women.

Another 19 passengers travelling in the bus were injured and most of them were Nepalese. Among the injured were Sri Lankans and several Ugandans.

The bus driver's careless driving has been the cause this accident.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said that information about the deceased female and the wounded are being obtained.