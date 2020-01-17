Signs+of+garbage+being+collected+in+Galle

Friday, 17 January 2020 - 14:04

Mayor Priyantha Sahabandu stated that the garbage collection in Galle Municipal Council area will have to be stopped from tomorrow.



This is due to a court order, which has restricted the collection of garbage at the recycling center at Panwila – Monraviyawatte in Rathgama.



The Ratgama Police informed the court recently that the environment has been severally affected because of the recycling plant and therefore the daily activities of the residents of the area have been disrupted.

Accordingly, the Galle Chief Magistrate issued this directive to the Commissioner of the Southern Provincial Council and the custodian of the recycling center, temporarily prohibiting the garbage recycling center from accepting garbage.