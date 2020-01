Friday, 17 January 2020 - 14:04

Visitors to Dehiwala Zoo to get an opportunity to provide food for animals

The Department of Zoological Gardens has decided to provide visitors an opportunity to provide permitted food for animals at the National Zoological Gardens.

Deputy Director of the Dehiwala National Zoological Gardens, Anoma Priyadarshani stated that this program is being implemented to stop visitors from feeding animals’ unsuitable food. They will be permitted to provide only the food recommended by veterinarians.