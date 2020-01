Friday, 17 January 2020 - 13:17

The chairman of the court of Appeal, President Counsel, Yasantha Kodagoda has been recommended for the Supreme Court after the demise of Supreme Court judge President Counsel Prasanna Jayawardana.

According to the available sources, the President has convened his recommendations to the speaker.

President Counsel Kodagoda was appointed as the chairman of the Court of Appeal on March 28th last year.

However, a spokesman from the Speaker’s office told our news team that the president’s recommendations in this regard have not been received by his office as yet.