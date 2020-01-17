No+decision+regarding+the+party+leadership

Friday, 17 January 2020 - 14:05

UNP Parliamentarian Hesha Withanage states that the party leadership has not been able to decide on the Prime Ministerial candidate even though the general election will be held shortly.

He was speaking at a press conference held at the opposition leader's office today.

The United National Party (UNP) parliamentary group meeting yesterday held to decide on the leadership of the party was adjourned without a decision being reached.

After the meeting, several parties expressed contradictory statements and the party general secretary, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated that a final decision will be announced next week.