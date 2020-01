Friday, 17 January 2020 - 16:08

Lasantha Alagiyawanna appointed Attanagalla Acting Organizer

State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna has been appointed to the post of the SLFP's Attanagalla organizer after former President Chandrika Bandaranike Kumaranatunge was removed from the post of SLFP's Attanagalla organizer.



State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna is also the Gampaha District Leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and the organizer of the Mahara electorate.