Friday, 17 January 2020 - 14:52

Court order on Rajitha's bail hearing on the 21

The Colombo High Court today stated that a order will be issued on the 21st of this month giving notice to the respondent party regarding the revision application filed by the Attorney General against Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne being granted bail.



This was when the relevant revision application was taken up for hearing today.



Rajitha Senaratne appeared before the Colombo High Court today for the case.