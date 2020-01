Friday, 17 January 2020 - 16:25

Puttalam District UNP Parliamentarian Sanath Abeysekara who has been arrested and remabnded for violating bail conditions was further remanded until 21st of this month when the case was taken up today (17).

This was hen he was produced before the Chilaw Magistrate.

He was required to appear at the Chilaw police station every Sunday for the case pertaining to the police taking into custody a firearm from the MP's residence in 2004. The MP was remanded for violating the bail conditions twice.