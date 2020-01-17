Three+wheeler+topples+injuring+two+people

Friday, 17 January 2020 - 16:58

Two persons were seriously injured when a three-wheeler veered off the road and toppled into a house on the Nawalapitiya-Deli road.

Our correspondent stated that the accident occurred while transporting a gas tank from a house in Nawalapitiya.

The three-wheeler had crashed into the house while trying to give room to a lorry that was traveling on the road.



The driver of the three-wheeler and another passenger was injured in the accident.

They have been admitted to the Nawalapitiya Hospital. The accident has damaged the three-wheeler and the house.

Residents point out that these accidents are frequent due to the road being extremely narrow.