Friday, 17 January 2020 - 16:09

Avant Guard Chairman Senadipathi granted bail - 7000 charges reduced to 19

The Special Permanent Trial at Bar ordered today to grant bail for the chairman of Avant-Garde Maritime Services, Nissanka Senadhipathi.



The case was taken before High Court Judges Dhammika Ganepola, Adithya Patambandige and Manjula Thilakarathna.



The panel of judges also released five respondents of the case.



They pointed out that except for 19 charges, the rest of the 7573 are filed erroneously or illegally.



Senadhipathi was released on a 5 hundred thousand rupee cash bail and two sureties of 2.5 million rupees each and was banned from travelling overseas.