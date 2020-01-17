Friday, 17 January 2020 - 17:55

President addresses environmental issues and public concerns related to Norochcholai coal power plant

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has intervened to solve the environmental issues and public concerns that have arisen in connection with the Norochcholai coal power plant.



The President has emphasized that the thermal power plant should function according to the technological and environmental requirements.



The President made this observation during a meeting held at the Presidential secretariat with Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, Archbishop of Chilaw and other clergy, residents and environmentalists.



The President's attention was drawn to the damage done to the environment and to the people by not implementing the environmental regulations agreed at the beginning of the project. The President has also stated that he will engage a team including the Minister of Power and Energy and relevant engineers to investigate the activities of the Norochcholai Power Plant.



Gotabhaya Rajapaksa also explained the importance of focusing on alternative energy, since energy is a key factor in the rapid development of the country.



President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa stated that he will do an inspection visit to the Norochcholai Power Plant.



He also said that steps will be taken to solve the problems with the religious leaders and the people of the area.



Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith pointed out that the President has to engage in a great struggle to eliminate corruption and irregularities during the development process.



The Archbishop has also expressed his regret over the irregularities that had taken place during the foreign investment projects in the past.