“The harvesting of abandoned paddy fields - Ran Keth Udanaya”

Friday, 17 January 2020 - 18:31

The Golden Jubilee celebration of the Ran Keth Udanaya, commenced last Thursday (09) morning at Badaamuna, Thavalama, Galle.The Hiru “Jathika Govi Sangramaya”, the 'Ran Keth Udana' program was conceived by Raynor Silva, Chairman of the Hiru Media Network, with the intention of making the country self-sufficient in rice.The aim of this program is to bring back the energetic youth who have abandoned the paddy fields and farming and to make the country self-sufficient in rice similar to the Parakramabahu era.A large number of young people joined the “Jathika Govi Sangramaya” on the 9th.This paddy field at Thavalama, Badaamuna, Galle has now sprouted up adding a new hope for the nation. This wonderful event was captured on camera.