Friday, 17 January 2020 - 18:32

Several fisheries related orders to parliament next week

Nine ordinances under the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Act are to be debated in Parliament on Tuesday, including a complete ban on the direct or indirect discharge of industrial or household waste into the Sri Lankan waters.



The Communication Department of Parliament announced that the debate will take place between 1.30 pm and 6.30 pm.



The relevant Act prohibits several activities including the disposal of any waste or removal of the growing mangrove ecosystem, which can harm fish and aquatic resources in Sri Lankan waters.