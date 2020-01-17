Friday, 17 January 2020 - 18:15

The motion seeking release of Ranjan Ramanayaka rejected

The motion filed by the lawyers of MP Ranjan Ramanayake seeking the release of their client was rejected by the Nugegoda Magistrate Court this afternoon.



Ranjan’s lawyers stated in the motion that MP Ramanayake has been arrested unlawfully and requested the court to release him.



Magistrate HUK Palpola rejected the motion saying that the court has powers to issue an arrest warrant on a suspect for committing any kind of offence.



Meanwhile, the Magistrate ordered to submit the unedited video footage of a media conference conducted by Ramanayake’s attorney-at-law Asha Kahawatta at the time of the arrest of the suspect.



Making submissions, deputy solicitor general Dilipa Peries told the court that he expects to seek the opinion of the Supreme Court about committing contempt of court by conducting this media conference.