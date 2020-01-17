Friday, 17 January 2020 - 18:48

UNF leaders to the Opposition leader’s office

MP Rajitha Senarathna says that it was unanimously decided to contest the forthcoming general election under the leadership of Sajith Premadasa under the Democratic national front.



The UNF coalition leaders and a group of UNP MPs held a discussion with Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa at the latter’s office in the parliament complex this afternoon.



MP Senarathna announced the decision to the media after participating in the UNF UNP meeting.