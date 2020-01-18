All+government+institutes+to+be+connected+through+single+data+network

Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 7:25

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has proposed to centralize all government institutes through a single data network to ensure a public sector service free of inefficiency, delays and corruption.

During a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday, the President instructed officials in the information and communication sector to take measures immediately to build a mechanism to provide relevant services through the internet.

Accordingly, all the data at government entities will be collected under the supervision of Information and Communication Technology Agency. The networking will be carried out on a priority basis.

This initiative will help the public to obtain their national identity cards, driving licenses and passports, birth certificates, marriage and death certificates and land deeds without any delay.

The main objective of this initiative is to provide the opportunity to access services in different sectors through automation.