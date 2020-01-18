HiruNews
Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 7:26
5 Sri Lankans arrested for pick pocketing in Australia
Australian Police have charged seven people including five Sri Lankans following a series of pick-pocketing and theft offences on train and tram networks and at popular shopping centers across Melbourne over the past two months.

As part of Operation Galeforce, detectives from the Melbourne Tasking Unit have charged seven people over the last week with theft-related offences.

Five Sri Lankan nationals – two women and three men, aged 26 to 38 – have been charged along with a 25-year-old Indian woman and a 35-year-old Indian man.

The three charged on 8th January were bailed to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 14th April.

HiruNews
HiruNews
