Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 7:26

SB, Yapa, Wijayamuni and Dilan before the SLFP disciplinary committee

The SLFP disciplinary committee will convene today under the patronage of its attorneys at law.

State Ministers SB Dissanayaka, Lakshman Yapa Abeywardana, MPs Wijith Wijayamuni Soysa and Dilan Perera were informed to appear before the disciplinary committee today.

SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that a final decision will be taken regarding the Ministers and MPs who violated party regulations.