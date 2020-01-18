Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 18:51

TID brought under CID chief

The national police commission says that the TID has been brought under the purview of DIG Nuwan Wedasinghe who is currently in charge of the CID.



The commission noted that this decision was made as no DIG appointment was made in-charge of the TID following the retirement of senior DIG Ravi Seneviratne who was in-charge of the CID and the TID.



Meanwhile DIG Asanga Karawita who is in-charge of the Badulla district has been appointed as the DIG in charge of the Monaragala district as well.



The police commission said that 13 other senior police officers have also been given transfers including 7 SSPs, 4 SPs and 2 ASPs.