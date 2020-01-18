Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 13:12

President to visit China mid next week;Prime Minister Mahinda to leave to India on the 7th

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa are scheduled to visit China and India with the aim of further strengthening regional cooperation and enhancing relations with the two Asian powers.



President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is scheduled to visit China next month on an invitation extended by the Chinese government.



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who visited Sri Lanka earlier this week formally invited President Rajapaksa to visit China.



During the visit to Beijing next month, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is expected to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top government officials and business leaders.



He also expects to hold discussions with the representatives of the technology, tourism, infrastructure and other sectors.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is scheduled to leave for India on February 7th at the invitation of the Indian government.



During his visit, Prime Minister Rajapaksa is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top officials of the Indian government.



He will also visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.