Journalist+hospitalized+after+been+assaulted+when+reporting+illegal+land+filling

Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 13:13

Wennapuwa provincial reporter Prasad Poornimal has been assaulted by an unidentified group.

He said that the assault was carried out yesterday while he was inquiring into an illegal land filling in the Wennapuwa area.

Prasad Poornimal further noted that he is currently hospitalized and that the group which carried out the assault continues to threaten him.

When we made inquiries in this regard a senior officer at the Wennapuwa police said that an investigation is underway into the incident.

He said the group who carried out the assault has gone into hiding and the police obtained a statement from the assaulted journalist.