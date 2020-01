Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 13:08

The ministry of health has issued a list of guidelines to be followed by Sri Lankans visiting China following the Wuhan virus outbreak.

Accordingly Director General of health services Dr. Anil Jasinghe informs the public not to remain at populous areas and to wear masks when travelling in China.

He further noted that any passenger arriving with symptoms of any illness will be directed to the quarantine unit for further inspection.