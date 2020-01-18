Home
Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 15:57
Fire at the Bloemendhal garbage dump
1,281
Views
Fire engulfed at the Bloemendhal garbage dump in Grandpass.
Fire Brigade says that Four fire trucks dispatched to douse the fire.
Court order on Rajitha's bail hearing on the 21
Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 14:14
172 Views
International News
New Chinese virus 'will have infected hundreds'
Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 7:24
Scientists have told the BBC, that the number of people already infected by the mystery...
2,700 Views
Russian government resigns as Vladimir Putin plans future
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:35
Russia's government has resigned, hours after President Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping...
1,403 Views
At Least 57 Killed by Avalanches in Pakistan
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 15:53
At least 57 peoples were killed and several others missing after avalanches in Pakistan...
1,813 Views
Philippines volcano: Thousands evacuated as Taal spews ash
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:31
A volcano in the Philippines has emitted a giant plume of ash, prompting authorities to...
478 Views
Protesters condemn 'lies' on downed jet
Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:29
Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets in Iran's capital, Tehran, to vent anger...
1,067 Views
US and China sign deal to ease trade war
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:37
56 Views
Legal action against companies and institutions which do not pass on the benefit of reduced taxes
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 12:58
399 Views
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran after missile attacks in Iraq
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:35
140 Views
Plunging US imports push trade deficit to 3-year low in November
Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:44
121 Views
Grace Period for SME Loans
Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 17:39
189 Views
PICTURE STORY
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The...
12,532 Views
5 Sri Lankans arrested for pick pocketing in Australia
New Chinese virus 'will have infected hundreds'
All government institutes to be connected through single data network
Health ministry issues guidelines to Sri Lankans visiting China
Fire at the Bloemendhal garbage dump
India Level Series In Rajkot With Clinical Performance Against Australia
Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 7:24
149 Views
Sri Lankan Cricket Team leaves for Zimbabwe
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:54
830 Views
BCB get government clearance only for T20Is in Pakistan
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:43
781 Views
Malinga ready to quit
Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 13:10
720 Views
Malinga laments another abject batting show
Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:44
369 Views
Rocky Johnson has died
Sir Elton John is 'supporting' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:36
422 Views
Queen and Prince Harry to hold talks over Sussexes' future
Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:42
432 Views
Neil Peart: Rush drummer dies aged 67 after cancer battle
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:41
232 Views
Dolly Parton to record music to be released after her death
Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:42
530 Views
Rod Stewart, son Sean allegedly involved in New Year’s Eve altercation with resort employee, report says
Sunday, 05 January 2020 - 6:44
415 Views
