Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 18:49

Another audio recording of Ranjan released

The sinhaley organization released an audio recording today of a conversation between MPs Ranjan Ramanayake and Hirunika Premachandra which demeans former president Maithripala Sirisena.



The recording was released when they arrived at the police headquarters to inquire into the progress of an complain made by the organization regarding the former high court judge Padmini A. Ranawaka who was engaged in a conversation with Ranjan Ramanayake.



Meanwhile chairman of the New Sinhaley organization Dan Priyasad also arrived at the police headquarters today to lodge a complaint against former director of the bribery commission Dilrukshi Dias. He expressed the following views thereafter.