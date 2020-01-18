Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 18:53

SLFP disciplinary committee to meet again on the 8th of February

The SLFP disciplinary committee has decided to meet yet again on the 8th of February.



This decision has been made when the committee met at the party headquarters today with the aim of taking disciplinary action against state ministers Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena and S.B. Dissanayake as well as MP Dilan Perera.



The allegation leveled against them is supporting the SLPP while holding the membership of the SLFP.



The SLFP disciplinary committee also noted that they will be taking disciplinary action against MP Vijith Vijayamuni Soyza who supported the UNP while holding the membership of the SLFP.