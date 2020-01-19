Indian National Security Advisor meets with President; Assures 50 Million Dollars to purchase military equipment

Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 8:32

India pledged 50 million Dollars to Sri Lanka as India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including strengthening cooperation in defence, intelligence sharing and maritime security.

Doval arrived in Colombo yesterday on an official visit during which he will also meet several foreign diplomats and discuss important issues of mutual interest.

The President's office said that India’s National Security Advisor pledged that India will provide 50 million Dollars to help the country purchase equipment for its security forces.

Doval has become the second highest ranking Indian official to visit Colombo after Gotabaya Rajapaksa assumed office.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was the first foreign dignitary to visit Sri Lanka.