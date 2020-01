Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:38

US President Donald Trump's legal team has given its first formal response to the impeachment case against him, describing the charges as a "dangerous attack" on the American people.

The six-page letter said the impeachment articles failed to allege any crime and were a "brazen" attempt to interfere with the 2020 election.

The response came as the Democrats filed their case for the proceedings.

Opening statements in the trial will begin next week.