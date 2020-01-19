Another+discussion+between+Speaker+Karu+and+Ranil

Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 8:34

A special discussion has been held between Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa yesterday.

It is reported that attention has been drawn towards the crisis within the UNP.

The Speaker had held a discussion with UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and other United National Front leaders.

During the meeting, the Speaker had adviced them regarding the importance of unity and that he was willing to be the factor that binds everyone together.

Meanwhile another discussion is to be held between UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Speaker.