European+Union+assures+GSP+Plus+for+Sri+Lanka+till+2023

Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 14:13

The European Union has assured that the GSP Plus concession will be provided to Sri Lanka until 2023.

This had been communicated during a discussion held between Minister of Insurtial Exports and Investment Promotion Prasanna Ranathunga and representatives of the European Union.

Thorsten Bargfrede, Deputy Head of Mission of the European Union said that while the concession will be offered till 2023, there will not be a change in the review process.

GSP Plus enables duty free access to the EU market, constituting 28 countries.