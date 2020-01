Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 12:58

34 arrested over clash in Sella Katharagama to courts

Police have arrested 34 persons over a clash between 2 groups in the Sella-Katharagama area.

Police said that 5 persons who were injured are receiving treatment at the Katharagama hospital.

The clash had taken place between a group which was visiting the area and the villagers.

Those arrested will be produced before the Thissamaharama Magistrate today.