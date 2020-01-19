Hydro Power generation faces crisis - 10 Billion from CEB to CPC

Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 12:47

The Ceylon Electricity Board says that due to the prevailing dry weather conditions, hydro power generation could be problematic during the coming few months.

Although reservoirs used for hydro power generation had water levels at 90 percent of their capacity at the beginning of the year, they have been declining.

There is a risk of having a shortage of around 300 Megawatts if the dry weather spell continues.

Media Spokesperson of the Ministry of Power Sulakshana Jayawardana said that they were currently evaluating their options to face such a situation.

Meanwhile, the CEB is to repay 10 Billion Rupees out of the 84 Billion payable to the CPC by obtaining a finance facility from a state bank.