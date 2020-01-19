Governors+issued+a+circular+on+priorities

Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 14:13

The Presidential Secretariat has issued a circular to all provincial governors on areas that need to be given priority during the period January to March this year.

Accordingly, priority should be given to seven areas of work namely Schools, Hospitals, Weekly Fairs, Public Bus Stations, Street Cleaning, Communicable Diseases and Waste Management.

The circular also says that as the President has given highest priority to eradicate poverty, priority to the above work should be given to ensure, low income and poverty stricken categories living in rural, estate and urban lagging areas to have best possible access to improved facilities.

Provincial Governors have also been requested to make an assessment of teacher and staff shortages of schools in such areas and take steps to deploy such staff from places where there is excess.

Instructions have also been given to assess unutilized and neglected buildings, structures and incomplete projects and focus on them to rehabilitate, instead of undertaking any new facilities.