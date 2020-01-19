Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 19:11

A Monk dies in an accidental discharge of a police firearm

The police have commenced investigations into the incident where a 21 year old monk in a van died after being accidentally shot at by a police officer during a scuffle down Deniya road, in Hathaa-gala, Hungama.



A scuffle has taken place around 11am when police opened fire at a motorcycle which did not heed their signal to stop.



However a monk who was travelling in a van in close proximity to the incident has got shot due to an accidental discharge of a police officer’s firearm.



Police media unit noted that the monk has passed away after been admitted to the Angunakola-palassa hospital.



The deceased is venerable Buttala- Unawatuwe Seelarathana thera of the Hathagala rajamaha Viharaya.



However police said that a statement was obtained from the two officers who are attached to the Hungama traffic police division.



Meanwhile police has previously received information that the motorcyclist who did not heed the police signal is heroin dealer.







