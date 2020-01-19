HiruNews
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 18:54
More evidence found on the Easter Sunday attacks
The special witness whose identity has not been revealed and has maintained connections with Zahran has given evidence for a second day today before the presidential commission to probe into easter Sunday attacks.

The witness a resident of Mawanella whose identity has not been revealed was called to give evidence before the commission yesterday.

The witness did not appear before the judges of the commission and gave evidence from a different location using video conference in a manner where the media was unable to cover.


Another audio recording of Ranjan released
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 15:09
